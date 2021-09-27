$60.46 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report sales of $60.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.36 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $267.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $271.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $182.02 million, with estimates ranging from $174.74 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $84.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

LGND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.40.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $139.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.71 and its 200-day moving average is $131.47. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

