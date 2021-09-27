$61.70 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post $61.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.02 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $49.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $245.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.30 million to $257.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $282.18 million, with estimates ranging from $277.49 million to $289.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.09 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%.

AGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in PlayAGS by 13.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 4.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in PlayAGS by 4.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 13.9% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14. PlayAGS has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $293.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 3.50.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

