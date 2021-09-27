$611.65 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will report $611.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $602.80 million and the highest is $620.50 million. MYR Group posted sales of $607.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.23. 69,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.71. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $110.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 184.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 76,779 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in MYR Group by 111,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

