7,210 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,210 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus raised their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $241.21. 34,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,128. The company has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.76. Target Co. has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

