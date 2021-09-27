$76.42 Million in Sales Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report $76.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $76.74 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $81.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $306.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.60 million to $307.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $302.19 million, with estimates ranging from $300.30 million to $304.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMERISAFE.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,539,000 after acquiring an additional 168,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,083,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 2.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 102.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after acquiring an additional 388,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $67.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.