771,386 Shares in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 771,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,544,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth $2,918,000.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Monday. 62,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,822. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB).

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.