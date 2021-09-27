787 Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Buckle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the second quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

In other The Buckle news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $686,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

