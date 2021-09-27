$811.70 Million in Sales Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will report sales of $811.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $807.80 million to $815.40 million. Valvoline reported sales of $652.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 566,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,709. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

