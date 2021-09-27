AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Reduced by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,070,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,630,000 after buying an additional 333,065 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 70,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

AbbVie stock opened at $107.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

