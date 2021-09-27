AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $54.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Montalbano bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 47.00. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $71.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

