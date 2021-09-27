abrdn plc Acquires New Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,605 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 47.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,360 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Solar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Solar by 28.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,667 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $91.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded First Solar to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

