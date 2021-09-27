abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,285 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at about $73,956,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,156,000 after buying an additional 726,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,855,000 after buying an additional 393,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI opened at $70.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average of $75.51.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

