abrdn plc Has $212,000 Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,670,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,597,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWRE. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $120.68 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.