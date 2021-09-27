abrdn plc Purchases New Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVAX. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Novavax by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVAX. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other news, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,131.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,080 shares of company stock valued at $26,501,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX stock opened at $248.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.76.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

