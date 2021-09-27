ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 152.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 136,698 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ACCO Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

ACCO stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.20.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

