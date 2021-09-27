Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,651 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI opened at $75.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

