Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Trading Down 2.4%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 296,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 779,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADIL shares. Litchfield Hills Research upped their price objective on Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a market cap of $91.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

