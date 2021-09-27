Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,431 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.3% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after buying an additional 46,667 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $3,328,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, raised their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $617.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,737 shares of company stock worth $1,078,558. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

