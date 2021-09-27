Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to post $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $10.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $11.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.16.

NYSE AAP traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $218.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,958. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $142.59 and a twelve month high of $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 124,854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

