Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAVVF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.47.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

AAVVF opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $900.73 million, a P/E ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.