Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the second quarter worth $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 920.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $86,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

