Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $296,000 Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 16.2% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 181,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Rayonier by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Rayonier by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 19.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 9.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $36.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

