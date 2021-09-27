Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,744 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.92% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 175.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 32,466 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $26.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

