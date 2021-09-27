Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 755 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 57.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $153.65 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $126.44 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.45.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 227.93%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

