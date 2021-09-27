Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in argenx by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,469,000 after acquiring an additional 871,508 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in argenx by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after buying an additional 540,488 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,230,000 after buying an additional 302,188 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in argenx by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,260,000 after buying an additional 247,108 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,756,000 after buying an additional 215,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group started coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $308.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.62. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $238.58 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -7.82 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

