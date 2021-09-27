Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,167 Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arcimoto were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 60.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUV opened at $11.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $435.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 2.47. Arcimoto, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 7.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. Research analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

FUV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

