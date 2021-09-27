Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,734 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 64.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 419,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after buying an additional 164,028 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 98.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 27,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJRD opened at $42.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

