Aeternity Price Tops $0.0901 on Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0901 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $31.02 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 389,972,173 coins and its circulating supply is 344,151,230 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

