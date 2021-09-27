Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Position Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 46,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $760,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 156,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 37,499 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

NYSE AMG opened at $156.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.38 and a 200-day moving average of $160.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

