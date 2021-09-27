Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Affimed reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

AFMD stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $615.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 65,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Affimed by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affimed by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 288,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Affimed by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 770,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 253,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

