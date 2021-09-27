Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.40

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.40 and last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Agile Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)
Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.
Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.