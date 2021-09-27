Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3,770.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,795 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,867,000 after purchasing an additional 782,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 545,938 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 461,531 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:AL opened at $38.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

