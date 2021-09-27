Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Lessened by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for approximately 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $222.82. 11,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,133. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $253.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.78.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.