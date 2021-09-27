Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $2,485,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the period.

NYSE AA opened at $48.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

