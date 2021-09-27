Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 161,695 shares.The stock last traded at $15.80 and had previously closed at $15.72.

ALGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $677.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $741,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

