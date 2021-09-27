AllianceBlock Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.84 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $194.92 million and $3.84 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001941 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

