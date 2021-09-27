Allison Dew Sells 68,543 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Allison Dew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14.

DELL traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.87. 2,141,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $105.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after buying an additional 150,911 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

