Allison Dew Sells 68,543 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Allison Dew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 9th, Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14.
DELL traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.87. 2,141,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $105.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after buying an additional 150,911 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
