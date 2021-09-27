Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,549,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,022 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.6% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned 1.30% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $262,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $20,456,636. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $187.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.11 and its 200-day moving average is $163.72. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $209.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

