Alpha Impact (IMPACT) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,726.00

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $9.35 million and $4,726.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00066292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00101752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00140365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,125.09 or 1.00007633 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.71 or 0.07032886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.70 or 0.00762263 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

