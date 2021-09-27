Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lowered by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,823.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,768.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,472.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,407.68 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

