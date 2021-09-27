Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.48 Million

Analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to report $18.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.40 million to $55.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 867.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $36.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $75.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $48.38 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $96.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALPN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 45,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $453,072.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci bought 1,542,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $14,499,998.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

ALPN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.00. 284,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,001. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $263.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

