Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

AMAL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.72. 2,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,070. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

