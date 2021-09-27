Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.1% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $897,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,450,634,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $72.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,352.89. The stock had a trading volume of 101,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,524. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,418.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,355.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,146.65.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

