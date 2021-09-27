Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Amdocs has raised its dividend by 48.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Amdocs has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amdocs to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $76.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.55.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

