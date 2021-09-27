Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMED. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.62.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED stock opened at $155.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.