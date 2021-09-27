America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

America First Multifamily Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 39.0% over the last three years.

ATAX opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $373.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $7.11.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.08%.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

