American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 57,325 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $38.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.