American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after acquiring an additional 193,432 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $131,014,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,367,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,373,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 760,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,873,000 after buying an additional 52,756 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AFG opened at $132.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.54. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.74 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFG. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

