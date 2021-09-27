American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.25

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.25 and last traded at $56.21, with a volume of 36753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. lifted their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in American International Group by 95.9% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

