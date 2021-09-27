American National Insurance Co. Has $143.37 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

American National Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,248 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.4% of American National Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $143,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 33,686 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 237,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $64,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 14,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.